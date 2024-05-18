Brownsville library reopening following deadly shooting
The city of Brownsville is reopening the main branch of their public library days after a deadly shooting.
The library location at 2600 Central Boulevard will resume its regular hours of operation on Monday, May 20, the city announced in a Facebook post.
The building has been closed since Saturday, May 11 after 71-year-old Vahid Khaledi was killed in a shooting at the library.
The Brownsville Police Department said the shooting stemmed from an argument between the suspect, 33-year-old Humberto Paz, and Khaledi.
Paz remains jailed on a $3.25 million bond in connection with the shooting.
