Brownsville library remains closed following deadly shooting

The main library in Brownsville remains closed days after a deadly shooting.

Officers with the Brownsville Police Department responded to the library — located at 2600 Central Blvd. — Saturday at around noon, where they found 71-year-old Vahid Khaledi dead with a gunshot wound to the head.

ORIGINAL STORY: Man killed in shooting at Brownsville library, one in custody

The city has yet to provide a timeline as to how soon the library will open.

Police say the shooting stemmed from an argument between the suspect, 33-year-old Humberto Paz, and Khaledi.

The two did not know each other, police added.

An unarmed security officer was on duty the day of the shooting. The city is working with police and other security experts to find ways to better secure the library, and make staff and visitors feel safe.

“We're looking at enhancing the security, there's still not something certain as to what's going to be changed — but there's definitely changes that are gonna happen,” Brownsville police spokeswoman Investigator Abril Luna said.

Brownsville police have said officers responded to mental health related calls involving Paz, but no reports were ever filed against him.

Paz remains jailed on a $3.25 million bond.

