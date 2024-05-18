x

UTRGV debuts new Vaquero's BBQ sauce

4 hours 18 minutes 8 seconds ago Saturday, May 18 2024 May 18, 2024 May 18, 2024 4:12 PM May 18, 2024 in News - Local
By: Bella Michaels

UTRGV Athletics celebrated National BBQ Day by debuting their Vaqueros Gourmet BBQ sauce.

Lamar Jones, creator of the sauce, joins Channel 5 News to discuss the smoky serrano sauce.

The sauce can be found online.

Watch the video above for the full story. 

