UTRGV debuts new Vaquero's BBQ sauce
UTRGV Athletics celebrated National BBQ Day by debuting their Vaqueros Gourmet BBQ sauce.
Lamar Jones, creator of the sauce, joins Channel 5 News to discuss the smoky serrano sauce.
The sauce can be found online.
