Heart of the Valley: Diabetes awareness campaign wrapping up
Saturday marks the last day of Channel 5 News’ latest campaign to educate viewers about diabetes prevention and treatment.
As part of the Heart of the Valley campaign, HEB and South Texas Health Systems are offering free diabetes screenings in the month of April.
CLICK HERE FOR MORE HEART OF THE VALLEY STORIES
Watch the video above for the full story.
Visit our Heart of the Valley page to view our calendar for times and dates where the screenings will be available.
More News
News Video
-
Medical Breakthroughs: Burning away back pain
-
Edinburg hardware store preparing for tax free weekend on emergency supplies
-
Heart of the Valley: Diabetes awareness campaign wrapping up
-
Alligator spotted in San Benito, residents warned to stay away
-
USDA warns of Mexican fruit flies attacking Valley citrus
Sports Video
-
Brownsville Pace's Andie Lozano-Lomelli signs to TLU Volleyball & receives TNP Foundation...
-
Lady Lobos win first district title in program history
-
Remembering Erasmo "Mo" Molina
-
Deaf PSJA North athlete earns full-ride scholarship
-
Chargers baseball aiming for uncharted playoff territory