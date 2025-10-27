Heart of the Valley: STHS continues to raise awareness on breast cancer
Channel 5 News is wrapping up the Heart of the Valley campaign focusing on breast cancer awareness.
One in eight women will develop breast cancer in their lifetime, and the first step in that fight is screening and getting a mammogram.
South Texas Health System Director of Marketing Tom Castañeda talks with Channel 5 News' Dina Herrera Garza about breast health and the special pricing they are offering for mammograms.
STHS is offering 2D mammograms for $100 and 3D mammograms for $155. To schedule an appointment, click here.
