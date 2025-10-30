Heart of the Valley: Edinburg CISD employee celebrated following breast cancer recovery

Silvia Lopez has spent nearly a decade helping students at Anita E. Villarreal Elementary School in Edinburg.

But in 2023, Lopez — a curriculum assistant — said she learned a lesson she'll never forget when she was diagnosed with breast cancer.

“I went for my regular routine checkup; every summer I go and get my checkups,” Lopez said, adding that she was diagnosed with Stage 2 ductal carcinoma.

“I was like, ‘OK, what’s next? What’s my treatment,’” Lopez said.

Lopez said her sister was diagnosed with Stage 3 breast cancer in 2022, and said it led to her making a decision that brought her peace.

“[The doctor] asked, ‘Do you want to have both removed?’ I opted for that because I would have to be going through the medications if I had kept both. I was going to have to be going every three to six weeks to get checkups,” Lopez said. “[I thought] ‘let’s be preventative.’”

Lopez underwent a double mastectomy without reconstructive surgery. Her choice wasn't easy, but for Lopez, it meant taking control of her own story by skipping reconstructive surgery.

“I see my scars, but it was my choice and that choice was best for me,” Lopez said.

After months of recovery, Lopez went back to work — and was met with a touching surprise.

“When I did get back… [the school] had a parade for me. I wasn't expecting it,” Lopez said. “I don't really like attention, but I felt the love and the support from all of them, and it was really emotional."

Now, every October, students and staff at her campus celebrate her strength by wearing special pink shirts in her honor.

“It brought back all those emotions that I had kind of suppressed… but it feels good,” Lopez said. “It feels nice to have all that support from my staff and my family at home."

Lopez said she wants to share her story so other women learn about the importance of getting a yearly mammogram.

“It's only for a few minutes, but you're saving your life,” Lopez said.

Now, every October has a different meaning for Lopez. She calls it her second birthday, a reminder she has a second chance at life.

Watch the video above for the full story.