Heart of the Valley: Breast cancer survivor healing thanks to reconstructive surgery

Mayra Mendoza thought she was doing everything right. She said she was staying healthy by eating well and exercising daily.

“I felt like I was a healthy person, very active, running every day for one hour, eating well and feeling energized all the time,” Mendoza said. “I had nothing that would predict otherwise.”

But after getting her yearly mammogram, doctors found three lumps.

She had no symptoms or family history of breast cancer.

“It was shocking and devastating to say the least,” Mendoza said.

Mendoza faced a long year of treatment that included chemotherapy, immunotherapy and a double mastectomy.

After her double mastectomy, Mendoza moved forward with reconstructive surgery with the DHR Health Breast Center of Excellence. It was a decision that she said brought her physical and emotional healing.

“Now with the results, the positive results that I obtained from the surgery, I feel that I would have regretted it if I had not done it,” Mendoza said. “It was just the perfect time."

Mendoza is currently cancer-free and grateful. She said her experience restored her faith, her strength and her sense of self.

For more information on the services provided by the DHR Health Breast Center of Excellence, contact them at 956-362-8690.

