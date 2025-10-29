x

RGV Diabetes Association leading the charge against the disease

The Rio Grande Valley Diabetes Association is leading the charge against diabetes.

The association is made up of doctors and business leaders working together to educate the public on diabetes. 

More information on the Rio Grande Valley Diabetes Association is available online. 

