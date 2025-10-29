RGV Diabetes Association leading the charge against the disease
The Rio Grande Valley Diabetes Association is leading the charge against diabetes.
The association is made up of doctors and business leaders working together to educate the public on diabetes.
More information on the Rio Grande Valley Diabetes Association is available online.
More News
News Video
-
McAllen city commissioner indicted on federal smuggling and money laundering charges
-
Consumer Reports: Discounts for military and first responders
-
Pump Patrol: Wednesday, Oct. 29, 2025
-
RGV Diabetes Association leading the charge against the disease
-
History and hauntings come alive at historic Fort Brown in Brownsville
Sports Video
-
Sit down interview with Los Fresnos Star Quarterback Robert Pineda
-
Harlingen Lady Cards ready for their bi-district playoff match against PSJA
-
UTRGV volleyball faces Texas A&M Corpus Christi on Thursday and Saturday
-
UTRGV women's soccer closes the regular season facing Lamar
-
Mission Veterans volleyball takes on Corpus Christi King in the bi-district round