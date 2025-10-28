Heart of the Valley: Breast cancer survivor creates foundation to provide breast cancer screenings

At the age of 37, Elvia Gibbs was diagnosed with invasive ductal carcinoma Stage 1, the most common form of breast cancer.

Gibbs said it was news she wasn’t prepared to hear.

"My heart dropped to my stomach. I remember looking at my husband when I realized the words coming out of [the doctor’s] mouth,” Gibbs said.

Gibbs underwent surgery to remove the tumor, and 16 rounds of chemotherapy followed. She said her husband and family's support gave her the strength to fight.

“It brings tears to my eyes just to think about how blessed I am to have everyone that I have because they never left me alone,” Gibbs said.

Through her journey and prayers, Gibbs said she decided to create a foundation made up of six women called Tita’s Tatas Foundation.

The foundation aims to educate women about the importance of early detection.

“I want them to see that early detection truly saves lives,” Gibbs said.

The foundation hosts free quarterly educational events teaching women about breast health, and how to do self-checks for lumps.

“It gives women a comfortable space. You are not in a doctor's office, you are among other women,” Gibbs said.

The foundation also offers financial help through donations “o make sure the woman or man gets the screening they need,” Gibbs said.

“We all have power in our voice, we all have the ability to make a change, and there is no voice too small because a mustard seed can move mountains,” Gibbs said.

