South Texas Comic Con kicks off in McAllen

South Texas Comic Con is in full swing at the McAllen Convention Center.

The three-day event is bringing together big names like Chuck Norris and Tom Kenny, and thousands of comic book lovers in the Rio Grande Valley.

Local artists like Hidalgo County sheriff's deputy Ralph Madrigal is at the event promoting his comic book. He said South Texas Comic Con is an event he wished was around when he was growing up in the Valley.

“As you grow older, you find out they were happening in California and New York for decades,” Madrigal said. “It gives the Valley an opportunity to be involved with first time creators like myself."

South Texas Comic Con owner and producer, Ramsey Ramirez, says the event has grown since it started a decade ago.

“We've kind of taken over the whole convention center,” Ramirez said. “We used to just be in the halls and one little room here, and now we have a whole thing about branching outside to fit everybody. So I'm happy that my geekiness had this kind of effect."

About 5 thousand people showed up to the first STCC in 2014. This year, the convention is expecting 20 thousand attendees.

Yajaira Flores, director of the McAllen Convention Facilities, says events like STCC are bringing an economic boom to McAllen.

“That means people are staying at our hotels, eating at our restaurants, shopping at our destinations, spending money on McAllen,” Flores said. “That's a big economic impact on the city. We're looking at millions of dollars of economic impact."

The McAllen Convention Center hosts 500 events each year, generating $65 million.

The city says South Texas Comic Con is a big part of that.

South Texas Comic Con runs through Sunday, April 28.

Ticket information is available online.

Watch the video above for the full story.