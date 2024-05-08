Congressman Cuellar denies bribery allegations in public appearance

For the first time since being indicted on bribery, money laundering, and conspiracy charges, Starr County Congressman Henry Cuellar spoke publicly about the allegations.

“My wife and I are innocent, and all I’ve done is serve my district,” Cuellar said Tuesday on the House floor.

On Friday, Cuellar and his wife Imelda Cuellar were indicted on federal charges and accused of accepting nearly $600,000 in bribes from a foreign oil and gas company and a bank in Mexico in exchange for support on policy issues.

“All I’ve got to say is I sought legal advice,” Cuellar said. “I sought two ethics opinions… we will let the attorneys take care of it."

Before stepping on an elevator off the House floor, Cuellar said “Like I said, I have sought advice to make sure everything was legal and ethical.”