Cameron County commissioners mark first anniversary of deadly Laguna Heights tornado

Cameron County commissioners marked one year since a tornado hit Laguna Heights.

One man died, and multiple homes were destroyed in the May 13, 2023, tornado.

Since then, nearly a dozen families received new trailers to live in, and nine homes were either repaired or completely rebuilt.

Families who received the help addressed the court during a Tuesday meeting to thank them for their help over the past year.

“One year sounds like a lot of time, but in this case it went pretty quick,” Cameron County Special Project Director Victor Treviño said. “And we feel very good that these families are now fine a year later."

More than $800,000 was spent helping families affected by the tornado. Cameron County put in $600,000, and the rest came from Point Isabel ISD and The Salvation Army.