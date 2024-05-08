TxDOT to survey property for proposed road expansion in San Juan

The Texas Department of Transportation will soon start surveying properties in San Juan along North Raul Longoria Road within the next few months.

TxDOT is proposing widening the road from four to six lanes between the Nolana Loop and the expressway.

TxDOT officials say property owners will begin receiving a certified letter in the mail about an appraisal visit.

The street widening could impact businesses

“Some of the businesses could lose parking spaces, or their structure itself could be impacted,” TxDOT spokesman Ray Pedraza said. “So a determination on relocation would be made during the appraisal phase of project development."

It's not clear which property owners will be contacted first. TxDOT recommends the owner be present during the inspection.

The surveying is expected to be completed within a year. An environmental study would need to be completed on the project in order for crews to break ground.