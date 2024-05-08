Progreso police cracking down on ghost cars and vehicle thefts

As cars disappear from streets across the Rio Grande Valley, local law enforcement officers are looking for those taking them.

Among them is the Progreso Police Department, which has noticed an increase in reports of stolen cars and fake license plates in November, according to Progreso Police Chief Cesar Solis.

“We were able to recover multiple stolen vehicles here through our city by patrols, running license plates,” Solis said.

Channel 5 News participated in a ride along with the Progreso Police Department to see what they’re doing about the reports of stolen cars in the city.

Solis said he knows the convenience his small border town offers criminals.

“It's easier to sell them in Mexico as a stolen vehicle,” Solis said. “Sometimes they'll go through one of the bridges in Brownsville. If they can't go through there, they'll come over here to Progreso. If they get in trouble here, they'll go to Donna. It's a revolving door."

The thefts and fake plates are an organized operation, Solis says.

Progreso police officers are also keeping an eye out for "ghost cars,” vehicles without license plates.

“There were times that we would impound the ghost cars, seven to eight per day,” Solis said.

Selling them in Mexico isn't illegal, but driving ghost cars in the U.S. is, Solis said, adding that it's also a danger to drivers.

The cars shouldn't be on the road, often they're too damaged to drive, Solis said.

Some ghost cars don’t have license plates, others have fake plates.

