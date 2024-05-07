Rio Grande City man convicted of murder in July 2020 shooting
A Rio Grande City man faces up to 40 years in prison after he was convicted on a murder charge in connection with a deadly July 2020 shooting.
Maximiliano Gazca was found guilty of murder Monday in the death of 41-year-old Antonio Aguilera.
READ MORE: Investigators identify man who died in Starr County shooting
According to previous reports, Aguilera was killed near Garciasville on July 4, 2020.
Gazca was 21 when he was arrested. He is set to be sentenced Wednesday, May 8.
This is a developing story, check back for updates.
