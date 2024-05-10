Survey asking Pharr residents for input on budget priorities

Pharr leaders are preparing to decide how to nearly $300 million in taxpayer money during the next budget workshop in August.

They’ve launched an online survey seeking input from residents on what to prioritize in the budget.

“We can't make these decisions by assumption,” Pharr spokeswoman Yuridia González said. “Do they want better infrastructure, do they want quality of life, do they one more parks?"

City officials told Channel 5 News a previous budget survey helped the city launch their 311 app.

Pharr residents may have already gotten a flyer in the mail inviting people to fill out the survey. Residents have until Wednesday, July 31, 2024, to fill out the survey.

The survey can be found online.

An overview of the city budget is also available on the city's website.

