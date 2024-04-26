Reports of ‘agitated’ bees cause temporary closure of Santa Ana Wildlife Refuge

A beekeeper in the Rio Grande Valley said between the blooming flowers this season and swarming behavior, you’re more likely to see bee activity near your home.

That behavior caused a temporary shutdown Friday at the Santa Ana National Wildlife Refuge.

"We had to locate them to areas that are not used by our community members because they were presenting a very agitated behavior,” Santa Ana National Wildlife Refuge park ranger Thamara Flores said.

Flores said they had to relocate several bee nests to areas less traveled, and they plan to have the trails open again Saturday, April 27.

Miguel Lozano runs the bee business “Lozar Apiaries” with his family. He says bees are currently busy getting all the food they can.

“They're flying a little bit more,” Lozano said. “No you can't run, because if you run they start following you more."

The business has hundreds of bee boxes that they take to farms across the Rio Grande Valley to help pollinate crops.

“Once spring starts, they start growing more since there's flower and honey for them, they tend to swarm,” Lozano said.

Swarming is an important behavior for bee colonies. When a group of bees gets too big, it's time to make a new group.

"They won't fit, so they make another queen, and that queen hatches out and she takes some bees out,” Lozano said.

Lozano warns that people are also likely to run into the invasive Africanized bee, which are known to be aggressive.

Watch the video above for the full story.