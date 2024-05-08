McAllen ISD teacher wins HEB's Rising Star Award

A teacher at McAllen Independent School District has been named a winner in the HEB Excellence in Education Rising Star Award.

Michelle Cavazos is a dual-language teacher at Sanchez Elementary School. On Tuesday, she was greeted by her peers, students and the district's superintendent to congratulate her on winning the award.

"The reason why I teach is because I go back in time seeing myself as the child that entered a school which you know I would have loved to learn two languages, and I'm just so excited that my district and my school honors that and brings that to the forefront in order to bring the identity of the child," Cavazos said.

By winning this award, Cavzos got $5,000 for herself and a $5,000 grant for McAllen ISD.