WATCH LIVE: Body of fallen McAllen marine arrives at airport

The body of a McAllen marine will be returning to the Rio Grande Valley.

Corporal Miguel Maya was killed a couple of weeks ago in what the military is calling an aviation ground mishap.

The details of what exactly happened have not been released.

Corporal Maya had been in the marines since 2020. He was stationed at Camp Pendleton in California working as an aviation technician when this accident happened.

Maya's mother, Guadalupe, says his body will be arriving to the McAllen International Airport around Noon. She's inviting the public to join her in welcoming him back home.

Services for Maya begin on Wednesday from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. at Funeraria Del Angel, located at 3611 North Taylor Road in Mission. A prayer service will begin at 7 p.m.

Funeral service will occur on Thursday at 12 p.m. and his burial will take place at Valley Memorial Gardens, located at 3605 North Taylor Road, at 1 p.m.