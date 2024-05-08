One person dead, one seriously injured in crash near McAllen museum
McAllen police are investigating a single-vehicle crash at the International Museum of Arts and Science that left one person dead and a second seriously injured.
Lt. Joel Morales said the crash occurred at 3 a.m. Wednesday, near Nolana Avenue and Bicentennial Boulevard.
He said the car was traveling south on Bicentennial and hit a wall, then a parked vehicle and damaged a utility pole.
The crash caused power outages to about 1,000 AEP customers in the area. The power has since been restored.
Morales said the driver of the vehicle, 21-year-old Dominik Alvarado, of Hidalgo, died and a 21-year-old passenger was transported to a local hospital with serious injuries.
An autopsy has been ordered, and the crash remains under investigation.
