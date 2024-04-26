U.S. Coast Guard rescues 8 migrant children on the Rio Grande near McAllen
A crew with the U.S. Coast Guard rescued eight migrant children from a sinking raft as it attempted to cross the Rio Grande near McAllen, according to a news release.
The children’s ages ranged from 6 to 13 years old, according to a news release. No injuries were reported.
The crew encountered the group Tuesday at around 8:30 p.m. on a raft with the children and an adult “potential smuggler” aboard, the release stated.
“When the Coast Guard crew approached, the potential smuggler jumped overboard, deflated the raft, and swam back to the Mexican side of the river,” the release stated.
The members from the Coast Guard Maritime Safety & Security Team Houston brought the children ashore and transferred them to U.S. customs and Border Protection to be processed.
