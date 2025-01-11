x

KRISTOPHER PEREZ

By: Gloria Morelia

Edinburg, TX -- Edinburg Vela's Track and Field star thrower, Kristopher Perez signed his official letter of intent to take his talents to The University of Houston. 

During the 2024 season he was a 5A State shot put qualifier, 5A Area Shot Put champion and District 31-5A shot put champion. 

