La entrevista: Jaime Ríos de Double R Custom Leather presenta sus diseños
Hoy en Al Mediodía Valle, Jaime Ríos visita el estudio para hablar de su negocio, Double R Custom Leather.
Double R Cusotm Leather es una marroquinería que trabaja diseños personalizados en zapatos y más.
Vea el video para el reportaje completo.
