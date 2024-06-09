x

La entrevista: Jaime Ríos de Double R Custom Leather presenta sus diseños

By: Nicolas Quintero

Hoy en Al Mediodía Valle, Jaime Ríos visita el estudio para hablar de su negocio, Double R Custom Leather.

Double R Cusotm Leather es una marroquinería que trabaja diseños personalizados en zapatos y más.

Vea el video para el reportaje completo.

