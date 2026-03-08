x

La Joya and Weslaco pick up wins on Friday in Edinburg Baseball Tournament

By: Gloria Morelia

Highlights from Day 2 of the Edinburg Baseball Tournament with wins from Weslaco over Sharyland Pioneer and La Joya over Edinburg Vela.

News
Friday, March 06 2026
