Last Week of Early Voting

WESLACO - Early voting ends Friday, Nov. 1.

Ten state propositions are on the ballot, as well as city elections.

There are several mayoral races across the Rio Grande Valley; those races are in Alamo, Edcouch, La Joya and Weslaco.

2 years ago Sunday, October 27 2019 Oct 27, 2019 Sunday, October 27, 2019 5:08:00 PM CDT October 27, 2019
