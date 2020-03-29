List of Delinquent Candidates in Texas Released

WESLACO – A former political candidate thinks a fine he received from the state is a joke.

The Texas Ethics Commission published its list of delinquent candidate filers online.

The commission says Donald De Leon, a Brownsville resident and former 2016 candidate, didn’t file a campaign report on contributions and expenditures on time.

More than 300 names are on the list; fifteen of them are from the Rio Grande Valley.

KRGV’s Frank McCaffrey asked an elections administrator what he would have to do to avoid future fines.

Watch the video above for the full story.