Local Bail Bondsman to Pay after Man He Bailed Out Failed to Appear in Court
EDINBURG – After being denied a new trial, a local bail bondsman will have to pay up $50,000.
That’s the amount Arnoldo Corpus paid to bond out former Hidalgo County Clerk Omar Guerrero, who’s been a fugitive since 2013.
Corpus has 31 days from Monday’s judgment to pay the full amount back to the state.
