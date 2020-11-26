x

Local Bail Bondsman to Pay after Man He Bailed Out Failed to Appear in Court

EDINBURG – After being denied a new trial, a local bail bondsman will have to pay up $50,000.

That’s the amount Arnoldo Corpus paid to bond out former Hidalgo County Clerk Omar Guerrero, who’s been a fugitive since 2013.

Corpus has 31 days from Monday’s judgment to pay the full amount back to the state.

