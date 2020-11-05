x

Los Fresnos Joins Third Round Crowd

SAN ANTONIO - Los Fresnos made a road trip to San Antonio on Saturday with hopes of earning a home game in next week's third round of the UIL State Football playoffs.  The Falcons rallied from a first quarter deficit with 35 unanswered points to eliminate San Antonio Southwest for the second consecutive season.  The final score was 47-35, and moved Los Fresnos into a regional quarter-finals match-up with Lake Travis next Saturday afternoon at 1 PM.  CHANNEL 5's First & Goal coverage comes from Brandon Ortega and Ruben Juarez.

