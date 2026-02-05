Made in the 956: Edinburg native Dannie McCallum leaving her mark in Hollywood

An Edinburg native is making her mark in Hollywood.

Dannie McCallum has been a part of several film projects and is quickly becoming a rising star in the industry.

As her career continues to grow, she says the Rio Grande Valley remains at the heart of everything she does. From Edinburg to Hollywood, McCallum is carving her path to the big screen.

"God, I hope I make the Valley proud. I come here, and I hope I represent us as a people very, very widely. I hope I represent us in a good light," McCallum said.

McCallum says the Valley holds a special place in her heart and is proud to represent the 956 in the entertainment industry.

Her passion for acting began at Edinburg North High School.

"My senior year, I got plucked out to go to the New York Conservatory for Dramatic Arts in New York City. They only take a small amount of people. I auditioned, and I got in," McCallum said. "It was scary and fun. School was a lot, and I came back, and I went to Texas State and graduated with my BFA from there."

McCallum has been involved in several projects, including The Hunger Games: Mockingjay Part 2.

"I was an extra, a background extra. I was a Capital member, so my hair was really big and my makeup was crazy, and I got, like, two seconds of screen time, and to me I was like, 'Oh my goodness! I'm in a movie'," McCallum said.

She has also appeared in the popular Disney Plus series Echo, where she played Tuklo, an indigenous ancestor to the main character of the show.

"The [Marvel Cinematic Universe], everybody knows the MCU. It's the continuation of another show, so to be able to have such a wide audience, I think, is so amazing, and then to be a part of that coming from my small hometown and going like, 'I can do this,' and walking on that set. Everyone was so nice," McCallum said.

McCallum also played an Indigenous character in the movie Here with Tom Hanks. She talks about the importance of representing her heritage.

"To get to represent that side of my culture, to get to represent being Coahuiltecan, is amazing and beautiful, and I get to shine the light on my dad's side of the family," McCallum said.

McCallum has some projects in the works, including a new movie where she will play the lead and that should be out by the end of the year.

"The community has done such a good job at supporting me," McCallum said. "When I wanted to be in theater, I kind of stuck that into the ground with my heels, and my parents said 'ok', everyone around me said, 'Ok, she can do this'," McCallum said.

She hopes to continue to do what she loves for years to come, all while repping the Valley.

Dannie McCallum is made in the 956.