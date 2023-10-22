Man accused in deadly Brownsville migrant crash in May pleads not guilty

The man accused in a deadly auto-pedestrian crash in Brownsville involving a group of migrants was arraigned on October 13.

George Alvarez allegedly struck 18 migrants at a bus stop on Minnesota Road back in May.

Alvarez pled not guilty to manslaughter; his jury trial is scheduled for February 26 and his bond was set at $2.7 million.

According to Brownsville police, Alvarez was driving an SUV when he allegedly ran a red light, lost control and struck 18 migrants who were waiting at a bus stop, killing eight of them.

Police said the migrants were all males and several were from Venezuela.

Alvarez allegedly attempted to flee the scene but was stopped and held down by several witnesses in the area.