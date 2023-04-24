Man Arrested in Connection to Crash in McAllen
UPDATE (5/4): A man has been arrested in connection with a crash in McAllen.
Jesus Orlando Casal-Garza, 31, is in custody and facing four charges, including one count of aggravated assault.
His bond was set at $700,000.
MCALLEN – At least one person is in critical condition after a car crash in McAllen.
The accident happened early Wednesday morning on the westbound Frontage Road of the expressway.
Police are not releasing any other information at this time.
