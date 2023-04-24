x

Man Arrested in Connection to Crash in McAllen

Related Story

UPDATE (5/4): A man has been arrested in connection with a crash in McAllen. 

Jesus Orlando Casal-Garza, 31, is in custody and facing four charges, including one count of aggravated assault. 

His bond was set at $700,000. 

-----

MCALLEN – At least one person is in critical condition after a car crash in McAllen. 

The accident happened early Wednesday morning on the westbound Frontage Road of the expressway.

Police are not releasing any other information at this time.

News
Man Arrested in Connection to Crash in...
Man Arrested in Connection to Crash in McAllen
UPDATE (5/4): A man has been arrested in connection with a crash in McAllen. Jesus Orlando Casal-Garza, 31, is in... More >>
4 years ago Thursday, May 03 2018 May 3, 2018 Thursday, May 03, 2018 2:40:44 PM CDT May 03, 2018
Radar
7 Days