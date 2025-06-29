x

Man confesses to firing weapon during road rage incident in Rio Grande City, complaint says

By: Claudia Garcia

The suspect arrested in connection with a road rage shooting in Rio Grande City confessed to firing the weapon, according to a criminal complaint.

According to the complaint, 31-year-old Edgar Peña confessed to firing a Taurus 9 mm handgun on June 24 that resulted in a woman being shot in the legs.

The shooting occurred at the 100 block of East 2nd Street, according to the complaint. Officers responded to a report of a drive by shooting and found a woman had been shot in the legs.

The complaint said officers received reports that a gray GMC Terrain was driving recklessly and caused a road rage incident and was possibly involved in the shooting.

Deputies with the Starr County Sheriff's Office conducted a traffic stop in Escobares, according to the complaint. Peña was brought in for question and confessed to firing the weapon during the incident involving a Chevrolet Camaro.

According to the complaint, a passenger inside the Camaro witnessed Peña discharging his weapon twice in an unknown direction. Peña also had both his infant daughters in the GMC during the shooting.

A 9mm Winchester casing was found at the scene, matching the bullets Peña had, according to the complaint.

Peña is facing one count of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and two counts of child endangerment.

