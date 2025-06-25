x

Man arrested in Rio Grande City road rage shooting identified

Wednesday, June 25 2025

The man who was arrested in a road rage shooting in Rio Grande City has been identified.

Police said 31-year-old Edgar Peña was driving recklessly while two children were inside the vehicle and fired a gun in the air near 2nd Street Tuesday afternoon.

The stray bullet struck a woman in the legs. She was taken to a local hospital in stable condition and is expected to be OK.

Peña is facing one count of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and two counts of child endangerment, police said. 

