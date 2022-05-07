Man Hospitalized For Vaping Speaks About His Recovery
WESLACO – A Rio Grande Valley man continues to recover after he was hospitalized for a vape-related injury.
Jaydee Hernandez said he vaped nicotine and THC for about six months before his lungs began deteriorating.
Doctors had to put Hernandez in a coma to stabilize him.
"I remember telling myself that I can't die. I can't leave my family without a father or without a husband," Hernandez said.
