Man Hospitalized For Vaping Speaks About His Recovery

WESLACO – A Rio Grande Valley man continues to recover after he was hospitalized for a vape-related injury.

Jaydee Hernandez said he vaped nicotine and THC for about six months before his lungs began deteriorating.

Doctors had to put Hernandez in a coma to stabilize him.

"I remember telling myself that I can't die. I can't leave my family without a father or without a husband," Hernandez said.

Watch the video above for more information.