Man Sustains Serious Injuries after Valley Officer's Unit Strikes Him
MCALLEN – A man is recovering from serious injuries after he was hit by a vehicle driven by a Palmhurst police officer Tuesday morning.
McAllen police say the auto-pedestrian crash happened on North Taylor Road and Buddy Owens Boulevard.
Officials did not confirm if the officer was on-duty at the time, but he was in a department patrol unit.
The investigation is ongoing.
Watch the video above for further details.
