McAllen named one of the safest border cities in the country

The city of McAllen is one of the safest border cities in the country, based on crime rate, according to FBI statistics.

The statistics are based on 2019 data from the FBI's Uniform Crime Reporting program. The program collects information from law enforcement agencies on violent crimes, like murder and rape, nationwide.

In comparison to other border cities such as Brownsville, El Paso and Laredo, the city of McAllen has the lowest crime rate based on population.

McAllen Police Chief Victor Rodriguez said this is due to a responsible community.

"People in our community do everything we can ask them of them," Rodriguez said. "We can ask of them to two or three things... take care of themselves personally, take care of their property and report things when you see them."

Watch the video for the full story.