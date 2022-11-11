McAllen Officials Urge Residents to Use ‘Code Red’ App

MCALLEN – The city of McAllen wants residents to be prepared for the upcoming hurricane season.

The city learned a lot during last year’s heavy floods in June.

A simple app could be helpful in keeping residents safe during inclement weather.

Officials are urging residents to register for the ‘Code Red’ app, the city’s emergency alert system.

The app provides the ability to quickly deliver messages to residents during an event, such as a natural disaster.

Those without internet can call the city’s 311 center at 956-681-3111.

KRGV’s Cecilia Gutierrez has the details.

