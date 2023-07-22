McAllen police arrests three juveniles in connection with multiple car thefts
McAllen police have detained three juveniles for the auto theft of four cars.
On July 12, a blue Hyundai passenger car was stolen from the 3000 block of Guadalupe Avenue and on July 18 a gray Hyundai passenger car was stolen from the 2400 block of N J Street, according to a news release.
All three juveniles were detained on July 19 and transported to the Hidalgo County Juvenile Detention Facility.
The vehicles reported stolen were recovered, and McAllen police also recovered a silver Hyundai passenger car stolen out of Weslaco and a blue Honda SUV stolen out of Edinburg, according to the release.
