McAllen police searching for missing man last seen 11 days ago

McAllen police are searching for a man that was last seen on July 15.

Police say 25-year-old Angel Manuel Gonzalez's voluntary absence was reported to the department on July 21. Gonzalez was last seen on the 2000 block of Diaz Avenue driving a 2012 black Jeep Grand Cherokee Laredo.

The jeep also had a decal on the bottom left windshield of baby feet with the words Baby On Board.

Gonzalez is described as 6 feet in height, 240 lbs, brown hair, blue eyes and last seen wearing a white short sleeve shirt, black pants and black Croc shoes.

Anyone with any information on Gonzalez's whereabouts are urged to call McAllen Crime Stoppers at (956) 687-8477.