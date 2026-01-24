Mercedes building database of water wells in the city
Mercedes officials are building a database on existing water wells in the city.
“We have a lot of wells, and we know nothing about them,” Mercedes Mayor Pro-Tem Ruben Saldana said.
In December, the city approved an ordinance requiring everyone within city limits to register their private pumps, or risk being fined.
On Thursday, the city announced current well owners will be exempted from a $50 fee.
“If you've already got the well, you keep your well,” Saldana said. “Just tell us that you have it, what you use it for, whether it’s working or not, and what it’s used for."
The fee will remain in effect for all new wells.
