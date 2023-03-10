Mission, McAllen and TxDOT partnering up on project to expand Taylor Road
A small street that divides the cities of Mission and McAllen is getting a big face lift.
Construction crews started a project to expand Taylor Road.
The project will be done in two parts, the first of which will expand Taylor Road from Frontage Road to Business 83, followed by an expansion from Business 83 to Mile 2 Road.
“We're gonna have four lanes, two lanes in each direction with a left turn lane, and also we're gonna add sidewalks on both sides of the roadway,” Mission assistant City Manager Juan Pablo "JP" Terrazas said.
The project is a joint effort between Mission, McAllen and the Texas Department of Transportation.
The entire project is expected to be complete by 2025.
