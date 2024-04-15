x

Monday, October 16, 2023: Sunny and nice, temps in the 70s

Related Story

Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone. 

You can also follow our KRGV First Warn 5 Weather team on Facebook and Twitter

News
Monday, October 16, 2023: Sunny and nice,...
Monday, October 16, 2023: Sunny and nice, temps in the 70s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone. You can... More >>
5 months ago Monday, October 16 2023 Oct 16, 2023 Monday, October 16, 2023 9:10:00 AM CDT October 16, 2023
Radar
7 Days