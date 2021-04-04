More Delays Expected as Olmito Resaca Continues to Deteriora

OLMITO – Although a contract approval to fill up a dried resaca in Olmito was reached, officials said other roadblocks are arising.

The resaca had been drying up for more than a year. But a new agreement between the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality and Cameron County Irrigation District No. 20 will allow the district to refill it.

Resident Maurice Parker said his home sits across the barren land.

“It doesn’t look pretty, and I think we’re entitled to have ours just as full as the one across the street,” he said.

Water flowing in abundance is redirected to participants of Permit 1838. Instead of dumping the water back into the Gulf, 1838 water is given to participants at no charge.

This means the Olimito resaca will benefit from the free water. Irrigation District No. 20 is set to obtain Permit 1838, and Valley Municipal Utility District No. 2 will pump the water at a minimum labor fee.

But according to Valley MUD No. 2 General Manager Scott Fry, 1838 water is currently unavailable.

“Everything is, I believe, ironed out on paper. TCEQ has us registered as an agent of BPUB," he said. "Now, the problem is we need to have 1838 water, but there is no 1838 water right now because there’s no water. Everything is dry."

Fry said there are additional issues.

“On top of that, even if the 1838 water were to become available today, our spillway, where we transfer water from one resaca to the other, is out of commission right now,” he said.

Fry said erosion caused water to run under the spillway versus over it. He said crews are working to have the concrete repaired by next week.

Once repairs are made and 1838 water is available, Fry said Valley MUD No. 2 will pump water into the resaca.

Parker said he looks forward to see it replenished with water.