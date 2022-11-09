More than 14 pounds of fentanyl seized at Hidalgo International Bridge
More than 14 pounds of fentanyl and close to 3,000 Xanax pills were seized at the Hidalgo International Bridge on Saturday, according to a news release from U.S. Customs and Border Protection.
Authorities say a black Ford Expedition was selected for a physical inspection after entering the U.S. from Mexico.
CBP officers found 22 packages of alleged fentanyl hidden inside the vehicle. The packages weighed 14.75 pounds.
Officers also found four packages containing 2,873 Xanax pills.
Officers seized the narcotics and the vehicle.
The case remains under investigation by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement- Homeland Security Investigations.
