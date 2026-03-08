Motorcyclist killed in La Feria crash, police chief says

A motorcyclist died Friday evening following a crash in La Feria, police said.

The crash is under investigation.

According to La Feria Police Chief Cesar Diaz, the deadly crash happened at around 7:15 p.m. at the intersection of South Parker Road and Business 83.

The motorcyclist was not identified.

Romero said the driver of the vehicle involved in the crash stopped to render aid.

Additional details were not provided.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.