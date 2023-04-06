x

Multiple Agencies Raid Game Room in Willacy Co.

Related Story

LYFORD – Local, state and federal agents raided a game room in Willacy County Thursday afternoon.

CHANNEL 5 NEWS' cameras rolled as Department of Public Safety troopers, Willacy County Sheriff’s deputies and Department of Homeland Security officers walked in and out of El Toro Dance Hall, located off of Highway 77.

We learned Homeland Security Investigations is leading the investigation.

Count on us to bring you updates as more information becomes available. 

Watch the video above for more information.

News
Multiple Agencies Raid Game Room in Willacy...
Multiple Agencies Raid Game Room in Willacy Co.
LYFORD – Local, state and federal agents raided a game room in Willacy County Thursday afternoon. CHANNEL 5 NEWS' cameras... More >>
4 years ago Thursday, October 04 2018 Oct 4, 2018 Thursday, October 04, 2018 5:34:21 PM CDT October 04, 2018
Radar
7 Days