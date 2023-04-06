Multiple Agencies Raid Game Room in Willacy Co.
LYFORD – Local, state and federal agents raided a game room in Willacy County Thursday afternoon.
CHANNEL 5 NEWS' cameras rolled as Department of Public Safety troopers, Willacy County Sheriff’s deputies and Department of Homeland Security officers walked in and out of El Toro Dance Hall, located off of Highway 77.
We learned Homeland Security Investigations is leading the investigation.
