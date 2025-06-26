New app allows Valley Metro riders to track buses in real time
Valley Metro has upgraded thanks to a new app that will let users know if their ride is running late.
“You get real time notifications if there are any delays, cancellations,” Valley Metro RGV Planner Stacie Garcia said.
The TransLoc app is free and shows the buses moving in real time on a map. It can also be customized to select favorite bus stops.
Those with an account can narrow down the routes that are important to them.
Valley Metro said they made the switch from a previous app that was mired in glitches.
The app includes all the public transit services across the Rio Grande Valley from McAllen Metro, B Metro in Brownsville, and Island Metro on South Padre Island and Port Isabel.
