New App to Help Locate Working Fire Hydrants in Falfurrias
Related Story
FALFURRIAS – Soon, the Falfurrias Fire Department will be able to locate working hydrants using a mobile app.
The Falfurrias Fire Department has been identifying the location and status of each fire hydrant and placing that information into an app, which will be useful for them but also for their residents.
With an increase in calls Fire Chief Ruben Ramirez says they need to know which hydrants are accessible.
Ramirez says this app will allow them to see the closest hydrant and make sure they're working.
Watch the video for the full story.
News
FALFURRIAS – Soon, the Falfurrias Fire Department will be able to locate working hydrants using a mobile app. The... More >>
News Video
-
U.S. Republican senators discuss immigration issues in Valley visit
-
Man who became a double amputee due to Covid receiving therapy for...
-
McAllen police reflect on 2018 failed La Plaza Mall robbery, working to...
-
Las Milpas woman moving forward after losing home in fire
-
Hidalgo County COVID-19 report: July 15, 2022