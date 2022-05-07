New Mobile App to Help Locate Working Fire Hydrants in Falfurrias

FALFURRIAS – Soon, the Falfurrias Fire Department will be able to locate working hydrants using a mobile app.

The Falfurrias Fire Department has been identifying the location and status of each fire hydrant and placing that information into an app, which will be useful for them but also for their residents.

With an increase in calls Fire Chief Ruben Ramirez says they need to know which hydrants are accessible.

Ramirez says this app will allow them to see the closest hydrant and make sure they're working.

Watch the video for the full story.