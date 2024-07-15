New program aims to fight illegal dumping in McAllen

As the city of McAllen’s recycling and educational coordinator, Abril Paz says city leaders are aware of how much illegal dumping is going on in the city. She says the city is coming up with a plan to stop illegal dumpers.

On Thursday, the city leaders announced the launch of their McAllen SHINES initiative, which a news release says is a city-wide cleanup and environmental program dedicated to promoting cleanliness, respect and civic pride throughout the community.

As part of the program, the city wants people to pick up after themselves. Those that don't pick up after themselves will have consequences enforced on them.

“Enforcement has always been there, but what we're trying to do is change the culture,” MvcAllen Mayor Javier Villalobos said.

To enforce the program, the city says they’ll give out more fines, and fewer warnings.

If a person is caught illegally dumping in McAllen, they will receive a citation to appear in front of a municipal judge, and a fine of up to $500.

In addition to enforcing illegal dumping consequences and encouraging people to clean up after themselves, the city is also educating younger residents.

They are going into schools to teach students the importance of cleaning up.

More information on the program is available online.

Watch the video above for the full story.